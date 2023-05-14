Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in April

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DNIF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,552. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Get Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.