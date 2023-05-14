DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLocal stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at $310,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DLocal by 226.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 424,866 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DLocal by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its position in DLocal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

