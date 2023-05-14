DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.
DLocal Stock Performance
DLocal stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at $310,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DLocal by 226.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 424,866 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DLocal by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its position in DLocal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
