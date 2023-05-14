Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $64.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of D opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

