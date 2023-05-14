Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. 2,475,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,501. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

