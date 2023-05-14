Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.