Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DFLI opened at $2.99 on Friday. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

