DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,297,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of DXC Technology worth $246,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

