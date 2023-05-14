dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $336.04 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00007907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $336.04 million and $35.88 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

