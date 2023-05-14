Dye & Durham Limited (DND) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$960.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.92. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.62 and a one year high of C$24.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$106.65 million for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 0.093248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DND shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

