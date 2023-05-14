Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,778,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 87,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EGBN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 625,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,458. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.