Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) PT Lowered to $26.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $269.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

