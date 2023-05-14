East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,069. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,780 shares of company stock worth $1,417,142. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $44.74. 1,302,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,195. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

