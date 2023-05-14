Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EML opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eastern has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eastern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.