eCash Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $519.44 million and $11.53 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,857.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.00426306 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00133992 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024413 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,387,204,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,387,210,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
