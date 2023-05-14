Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 925,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CL King raised their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ecovyst by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 619,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,566. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

