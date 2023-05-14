Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the April 15th total of 18,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,204,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,011 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 11,327,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

