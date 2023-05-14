Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,714 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 114,462 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $34,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,135 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $110,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,653 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,091 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $3,171,066 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $125.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.21.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.