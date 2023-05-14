Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

