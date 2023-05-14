ELIS Price Tops $0.11 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and $30.87 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,115.39 or 1.00024080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10607112 USD and is down -10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

