ELIS Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $21.25 million and $30.64 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,113.76 or 1.00034379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10607112 USD and is down -10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.