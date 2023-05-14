ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.51 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $21.51 million and $64.47 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,224.54 or 0.99982309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10607112 USD and is down -10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.