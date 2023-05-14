Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
Shares of ELMUY stock remained flat at $30.64 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $32.35.
About Elisa Oyj
