Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Invests $2.04 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Nucor accounts for about 2.2% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

