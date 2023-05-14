Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Invests $2.92 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Amgen makes up 3.1% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average of $255.62.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

