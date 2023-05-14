Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.