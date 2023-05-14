Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

ISRG stock opened at $305.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,765 shares of company stock worth $26,718,251. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.