Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Takes $287,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

