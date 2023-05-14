Embecta Corp. (EMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Embecta Stock Performance

Embecta stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. Embecta has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

