Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 739,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 170,452 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $28,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 292.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.