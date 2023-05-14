Enegra (EGX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $972,858.27 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $187.82 or 0.00699795 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $15.96 billion and approximately $972,858.27 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 187.89598303 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $974,199.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars.

