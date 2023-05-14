Energi One Day Volume Hits $262,338.63 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $262,338.63 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,531,431 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

