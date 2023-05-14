Energi Trading Down 2.5% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $5.74 million and $262,668.10 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,526,933 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.