Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,984,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,932,217 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Energy Transfer worth $94,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $12.32 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

