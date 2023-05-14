Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

TSE ENGH opened at C$35.32 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$23.96 and a 52-week high of C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

