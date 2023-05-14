Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:ENGH opened at C$35.32 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$23.96 and a twelve month high of C$44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enghouse Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.63.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

