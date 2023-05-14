Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.30.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

