Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 143,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

