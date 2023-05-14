Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.9939 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 3.7 %

EBKDY opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

