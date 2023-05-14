Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,732 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,346,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,937,000 after purchasing an additional 642,123 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,108,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. 981,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

