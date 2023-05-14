Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 659,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

