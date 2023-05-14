Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $8.92 Million in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 510,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after buying an additional 2,980,338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,728,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 484,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SGOL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 3,162,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

