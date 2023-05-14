Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,874,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,101,000 after purchasing an additional 621,654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 556,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.52. 3,477,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,632. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

