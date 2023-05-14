Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 482,029 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

