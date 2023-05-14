Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $776,000 Investment in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Strive U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRLL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $979,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Strive U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DRLL stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $327.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.