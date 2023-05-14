Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.