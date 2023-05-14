Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,937. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.77. The company has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

