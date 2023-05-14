Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,361,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,827. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $223.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.