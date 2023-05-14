Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.55.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $373.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,617. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

