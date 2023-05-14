Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 433,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after buying an additional 2,730,784 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after buying an additional 2,479,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,025,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,620,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.