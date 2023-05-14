Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $290.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

